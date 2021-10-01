A couple is taken aback after a “suspicious” guest enters their garden while they were sleeping.

While in bed, a married couple had a “strange” guest enter their garden.

When Jo Hall, 42, came outside in the morning and discovered her husband’s walking boot on the front yard, she realized the visitor had slipped up their drive in Southport.

Her husband, Kenny Hall, returned home from work later that day and went for a walk with their Staffordshire bull terrier, Betsey, but one of his walking boots was soaked.

“I got home from work yesterday and proceeded to walk the dog as I always do, but my boot was wet,” the 39-year-old butcher told The Washington Newsday.

“When I questioned my wife why my boot was damp, she replied she found it in the grass when we woke up this morning. I felt that was strange.

“But I checked the ring doorbell and there was no activity, so before we went to bed, I checked the CCTV and there it was.”

While they were in bed the night before, Kenny discovered something “strange” strolling up their drive around 10 p.m.

When the footage showed a fox sprinting up their drive and across their lawn with two shoes from the front of their house, the couple couldn’t believe it.

“Jo felt that was strange,” he explained. She was leaving for work and thought it odd, so she returned it to the front door.

“It was only after I put my shoe on that I realized it was wet.”

Kenny thought it was amusing.

“I thought that was funny,” he remarked. To be honest with you, I thought it was nice and rather funny!”