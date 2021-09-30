A couple discovers a technique to save £800 on clothing at Asos and other retailers.

We all know how expensive some clothes items can be, but thanks to a creative trick, one couple was able to save hundreds of pounds.

The pair claims that by simply exchanging clothes, they have saved approximately £800.

Grace, 34, first borrowed her husband Ryan’s clothes rather than purchasing new ones in order to save money.

The couple now claims that their unisex winter wardrobe cost them roughly £300, as opposed to each of them paying hundreds of pounds on their individual clothing.

Primark customers rave about a £22 outfit they’ll never grow tired of.

“Boyfriend-fit jeans and baggy jumpers are incredibly popular right now, but they’re super expensive,” Grace told lovethesales.com. Rather than buying new clothes, I borrowed my husband’s because they are very cute and a good fit for me. He was bored of looking for his lost garments, so we came up with the brilliant idea of buying clothes that we could share after doing some research online.

“We immediately lowered our apparel costs in half, and we save much more when we purchase in the sales. When I looked out gender neutral clothing bargains on the internet, I got a lot of results. The ASOS Collusion jeans have to be my favorite purchase. They have a fantastic feel to them and are really adaptable. My husband wears jeans to work, but I prefer them for a more relaxed weekend look. We saved £37.50 with 50% off and only having to buy one pair!”

Grace’s search for unisex clothing led her to new brands. “One of the greatest reductions came from a retailer I hadn’t heard of before called Brother2brother,” she stated. I got a whopping 70% off their really stylish designer trousers, which are ideal for both of us to wear to work, saving us £400 on two new pairs.

“We want to be comfortable while working from home, but still presentable for any last-minute virtual meetings. I discovered a J Lindeberg and a RAEY shirt that were both 50% off. If you live with a partner who is a comparable size and style to you, it makes sense to share clothes. It’s.” “The summary comes to an end.”