A collision between a car and an HGV on the M6 has caused major traffic delays.

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24, emergency services went to the M6 between junctions 22, Newton Le Willows, and 23, Haydock, following reports of a crash.

When Cheshire Police arrived, they discovered a car and an HGV had collided.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

The incident is being attended by Highways England and Cheshire Police.

Traffic is able to pass for the time being because the collision only takes up two lanes, but AA travel sensors suggest traffic is queuing back to Lymm.

