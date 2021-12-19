A Coca-Cola advertisement from the 1980s that highlighted Liverpool.

It’s that time of year when we’re bombarded with holiday commercials, including Coca-iconic Cola’s Holidays Are Coming ad, which debuted in 1995.

However, many will recall the soft drink behemoth’s decision to film the ‘General Assembly’ commercial at St George’s Hall in Liverpool in 1987.

The amazing film, which Coca-Cola has provided with The Washington Newsday, transports you back in time and depicts over a thousand young people dressed in vibrant 1980s garb singing their hearts out at the city-center landmark.

The ad features the singing cast clutching Coca-Cola bottles while roaming about inside the building on both the ground floor and higher up near the great pillars decades ago.

Thousands more adolescents applied to be a part of it, according to Coca-Cola, with the brand delivering a specific message of “promise us tomorrow, and we’ll build a better world for you.”

Howard Guard, a filmmaker, and David Watkin, a director of photography, were among the veteran production crew for General Assembly. Ginny Redington and Tom Dawes, a songwriting duo, composed the music.

A cast of over a thousand young people played the spot’s music in 16 different languages over the course of two weeks, with a staff of over 300 individuals necessary to finish 19 different versions.

A second set of 20 actors flew to Liverpool from their home countries to play key roles in the film, each singing the lyrics in one of 16 languages.

The commercial was shot in Portuguese, Thai, Japanese, Greek, Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese, Italian, German, Afrikaans, Zulu, Sotho, Korean, Malay, French, and several varieties of Spanish, in addition to English.

St George’s Hall, which had been vacant for several years, was converted into a “hall of nations” at the time.

Coca-Cola stated it was chosen as the filming location because it had “the right appearance and feel for the project.”

Security officers, nurses, and caterers, as well as camera, lighting, and sound professionals, set decorators, and make-up experts, were among the 300 production and support people convened in Liverpool to create the advertisement.

Beginning. “The summary has come to an end.”