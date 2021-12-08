A clandestine city centre gym run by Liverpool University students is so popular that there is a waiting list.

A University of Liverpool graduate opened her own pilates class in the city center, which has a waiting list of people who want to join.

Ladan Mofakham founded AVA Pilates Studio in 2017, just off Bold Street, and has been blown away by the positive reception.

STOTT Pilates’ fully equipped studio allows guests to participate in 1-on-1 or group sessions to tone and shape the body using low-impact but highly effective exercises.

The studio, which is off the main path on Petticoat Lane near Bold Street, has proven tremendously popular, with clients so keen to get inside that there is a waiting list to sign up.

Ladan, who is of Persian and Iranian origin, first arrived to Liverpool in 2008 as a student and fell in love with the city. She moved on to the University of Chester to pursue a post-graduate degree in Exercise and Nutrition after graduating.

She wants everyone to be able to practice STOTT Pilates, which helps to improve ideal strength, endurance, flexibility, and posture without adding bulk or hurting the joints.

Ladan, who is 38 years old, stated: “I fell head over heels in love with Liverpool and haven’t looked back since. I began practicing pilates in 2005, and it has since become a weekly routine for me. Since then, it has been a true love of mine, and the pilates approach has really aided me in terms of mental and physical health, as well as making me stronger and more confident in my own skin.” She feels STOTT Pilates is the greatest in the industry, and after teaching pilates in a variety of gyms around town, she discovered that none of them had a dedicated Pilates studio at the time. Ladan traveled to London to complete his Level 1 and 2 certifications, allowing him to teach all types of pilates equipment, including mat-based, reformer, cardillac, chair, and barrels.

STOTT Pilates is a modern interpretation of Joseph Pilates's original exercise program. It's appropriate for people of all ages and abilities, and it's fantastic for.