A career transition for a Royal Navy gunner leads to the pages of Vogue.

After a drastic career transition, a former Royal Navy gunner discovered her skills on the pages of Vogue magazine.

Lindsey Edwards, 46, from Other Brighton, Wirral, said she enjoyed her career in the navy but had to find new employment after being medically discharged.

After working in social services for a short time, the mother of two decided to try her hand at face painting.

Lindsey expressed her thoughts as follows: “I began painting children’s faces in a small garden shed near the fairground in New Brighton.

“I subsequently became interested in special effect make-up and completed a course and a foundation degree in specialized make-up at Liverpool City College.

“It was fantastic. Of course, being published in a publication like Vogue was a dream come true, but you never know when it may happen.” Lindsey was approached to participate in London Fashion Week as a freelance make-up artist in 2017, and she claimed she was blown away by the opportunity.

She stated, ” “I was simply fortunate to be a part of the team and the show put on by designer Kolhagob Barba.

“The next year, I was asked to return as the show’s head of make-up, which was wonderful.

“Working on those series taught me a lot, and they really pushed me and my abilities.

“I was initially frightened, fearful that people would be b****y, as clichés sometimes depict.

“But no one was like that; the models, the designers, and everyone backstage were all stunning.

“However, it was so intense that you hardly had enough time to complete a full face of make-up on so many various skin tones.”

“It was just great to see, the models with make looks I had designed with ‘Vogue’ in enormous letters, it was incredible,” Lindsey said after the presentation when she noticed her make up abilities on the Vogue website.

Lindsey has also worked with Granada TV and theatres as part of her career, but it came to an end when Covid came along.

Lindsey’s freelancing employment ceased during the pandemic, and she discovered a salon for sale on Victoria Road in New Brighton.

