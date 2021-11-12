A career criminal with a shady past who aided in the murder of others.

After his appeal was denied, a Salford gang member who assisted in the murder of John Kinsella now faces a sentence of three decades in jail.

After being found guilty of murder in 2019, Steven Boyle was told that he would have to serve a minimum of 33 years in prison before being considered for parole.

He allegedly supplied essential support to Mark Fellows as he plotted the assassination of his underworld foe John Kinsella, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The quest for release of a spotter who assisted gangland killer ‘The Iceman’ was denied.

In 2018, on a lane off the M62, Fellows, the man who machine gunned Paul Massey on his porch, murdered Mr Kinsella dead in front of his pregnant partner.

Mr Kinsella, a local resident, was out walking his dogs when Fellows pulled up behind him on his bike and opened fire.

Mr Kinsella has a long criminal history and was rumored to have worked as a ‘enforcer’ in Merseyside’s criminal underworld.

Boyle was a member of the A Team gang in the city, which subsequently divided into two sections.

Boyle and Fellows were both members of the anti-A team gang, which fought their rivals in a deadly gang war on the streets of Salford.

This gang battle concluded in the death of underworld figure Paul Massey, who was linked to the A Team group, in a machine gun attack.

Fellows was shot by criminals loyal to Massey in a suspected retaliation attack just days after the high-profile murder.

Fellows was then remanded in custody on a suspended sentence by police, who suspected him of being involved in gangland violence.

He decided to kill Kinsella after he was released because he was responsible for Massey’s death.

Michael Boyle, Boyle’s older brother, had served 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly gang conflict in the late 1990s.

After being shot and nearly killed in a Salford pub while watching Manchester United play Leeds in 1999, gang boss Stephen Lydiate organized a series of retaliatory attacks.

When Lydiate and his crew tried to figure out who was behind the pub attack, they formed a gang and organized a wave of punishment shootings and kidnappings. Michael Boyle, a Salford native, has joined the team.

During the terror campaign, some members of the Lydiate gang. “The summary has come to an end.”