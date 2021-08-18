A business owner from Liverpool is driving 600 miles to salvage 20,000 VHS tapes from the dump.

To ensure that the cassettes do not go to waste, Andy Johnson is making the round trip from Liverpool to Dundee.

The film buff owns the UK’s only VHS rental store, which is located in Toxteth.

Andy founded VideOdyssey in 2018, after spending his adolescent years working at a movie rental company.

Following his ambition of founding the business, he has been swamped with VHS tape donations from people all over the country, resulting in the shop’s expansion.

However, the 20,000 VHS cassettes that will be sent to him in Dundee are the largest single donation the shop has ever received.

George McInnes will donate the thousands of tapes to Andy’s business, which have been collected during decades of car boot sales.

On his days off, Andy goes throughout the country to collect people’s old recordings, many of which have never been released in a digital format, making them all the more valuable.

“It’s taken over my life in a short period of time,” the 42-year-old added. Fortunately, because we have a three-year-old son, my wife is very understanding, and they’ve both traveled with me to pick up VHS hauls – but nothing like the scale of this collection in Dundee.

“A number of great films were never released in digital format, and they’re in danger of being destroyed forever. Not to mention the millions of hours of priceless family memories stored on VHS cassettes.

“I view VideOdyssey as a national tape archive,” says the author. It’s critical to save them for future generations of moviegoers.”

VideOdyssey now has 15,000 VHS tapes in stock and is popular with clients looking for a nostalgic experience.

Andy feels that VHS tapes are beginning to see a rebirth in the same way that vinyl has, as cinema enthusiasts demand the same tangible connection to their collection, resulting in a desire for films in a physical format rather than digital.

"We're on a quest to save film," Andy explained. I was hoping for a positive response."