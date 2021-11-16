A BTS fan recounts his visit to the filming location of ‘In The Soop 2′.

While viewing the gorgeous filming location of “In the Soop 2,” a BTS fan described her experience. She won the tour in a raffle held just before the second season of the show ended.

On Saturday, the lucky fan, who goes by the Twitter name @army roooom, published images from her unforgettable journey on the microblogging platform. BTS fans, popularly known as ARMY, swooned with envy as she flaunted photographs of rooms and fixtures in the house that any devoted ARMY would immediately recognize.

The fan shared a collage of photos showing the areas where BTS members spent relaxing moments such as the swimming pool with the inflatable unicorn, the TV room where the septet held karaoke sessions, and the mini library where Namjoon read books before heading out to breakfast and other bonding activities with his bandmates in her first tweet, which she captioned “In the Forest Pyeongchang Tour” based on the platform’s translation.

The artworks throughout the house were displayed in the second tweet, which she simply referred to as “kids drawing” according to Twitter’s translation.

The third tweet depicted the basketball court where the members of the group enjoyed shooting hoops.

“However, there was no playground where kids could play soccer or basketball. Unfortunately, even the unused basketball hoop has been abandoned “According to Twitter’s translation, the fan stated in the description.

BTS’ management agency, Hybe Labels, stated on Weverse in October that the “In the Soop 2” residence would be offered to tour groups.

The tour participants were chosen from fans who purchased a raffle entry by spending at least $42.40 at Hyundai Seoul’s “In the Soop” popup store, which is the city’s newest and largest department store.

The lottery winner, who apparently received a text message regarding the most coveted tour on Nov. 3, wrapped up her series of posts with photos of BTS members wearing some of the clothing they wore while vacationing in the lavish filming site.

“Everyone was pleasant and had a good time, from the shuttle driver to the personnel…

If you have a camera, I recommend bringing it since you can write a guest book and take a Polaroid “She mentioned it in a tweet.

The boys shifted gears to prepare for their on-site concerts in Los Angeles in the fifth and final episode of “In the Soop 2,” which aired Friday.

The event “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” will take place. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.