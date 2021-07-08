A brave grandfather has appealed to the “beautiful city” to assist in the pursuit of justice for a young man who was killed in the street.

Duncan Browne’s grandfather paid homage to the young firefighter today, saying he “went to watch a football match and never came home.”

After the 23-year-old was killed in an incident in Liverpool city centre, John Browne spoke of his family’s commitment to seek “real justice.”

His sentiments came as he made a bold appeal for anyone with information about his grandson’s murder to come forward.

During a press conference at Merseyside Police’s headquarters on Thursday morning, Mr Browne spoke movingly.

Duncan, he said, was a “warm-hearted, courteous young man who was an aspiring firefighter,” emphasizing his desire to serve the community as an Everton FC supporter.

Mr Browne recalled Duncan’s birth, saying, “He was born on April 13, 1998.” He was born three months before his due date. He was so little that you could fit him in the palm of your hand. He put in a lot of effort to overcome that adversity.”

The Edge Hill University sports science graduate grew up in Kirkby, where he attended St Peter and St Paul primary school and subsequently All Saints secondary school.

“He was a passionate Everton fan, and as you can see from his name, his dad was an even madder Everton fan, and he named him after Duncan Ferguson…,” Mr Browne said. Colin, his father, was his best buddy, and Duncan was Colin’s best friend. That was their proximity.”

Duncan’s death has saddened Colin, Duncan’s mother, Cathy Ruddock, and Duncan’s younger brother Shea, as well as the rest of his family and friends.

On Sunday morning, he was with pals on Hanover Street when they needed a taxi home.

Duncan was attacked outside the City Buffet restaurant at 3.30 a.m. while they were out watching England’s match against Ukraine.

He is thought to have been hit in the face by three males, and subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

On Monday, he died at his hospital bedside, surrounded by his family.

Duncan “went out to watch a football match that night and he never came home,” Mr Browne added, describing him as “a nice, fun-loving person.”

Following the incident, there has been an outpouring of mourning.

