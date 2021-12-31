A blind man receives an unexpected phone call that alters his life.

Lee Hodgson, 54, from St Helens, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was 18 months old, resulting in the loss of vision in one eye.

Doctors were able to save his vision by using radiation to treat his other eye.

However, the radiotherapy did a lot of damage, and by the time Lee was 16, he was losing his residual vision in his other eye, and by the time he was eight years old, he was completely blind.

“I am completely blind, as is my wife Jess,” Lee, who was born and raised in Haydock, told The Washington Newsday.

“Mine was caused by cancer behind the eye, which resulted in me losing a lot of my vision at an early age.” I required a guide dog by the time I was 16 years old, so I applied for one and received my first dog in 1985, when I was 17 years old – almost 18.

“At the time, I was in college in Hereford, and [having a guide dog]enabled me to live my life independently, to go to college, and to traverse the world as a sighted person would or as close to as possible.”

Lee has been without the assistance of a dog since having to give up his previous guide dog Emily in 2019 due to sciatica, which he says has left him feeling like a “bird with clipped wings.”

“I had to give Emily up two years ago and it’s been awkward since,” Lee, who has worked for Barclays Bank and volunteers for Guide Dogs UK, said.

“I’ve felt lopsided and unbalanced.”

“Mood-wise As the year progressed, I became increasingly frustrated. I’ve had more mishaps with my cane because you run into objects you wouldn’t notice with a dog – I even had a black eye after colliding with a post.

“It feels as though I’ve been imprisoned and confined, like a bird with clipped wings that can’t fly.”

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact.