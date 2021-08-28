A big gaffe in the Coronation Street trial scene enrages fans.

Viewers of Coronation Street were irritated after finding a major mistake during the trial scenes.

After Corey’s identity was published online, Imran attempted to postpone the trial on Friday night’s show.

Imran presented his argument to the judge, arguing that the trial should be moved to allow them to analyze the consequences of the leak.

However, the prosecution contended that because the sign was quickly removed and not seen by many people, the impact would be small.

Both arguments were considered by the judge, who concluded that the trial did not need to be moved and slammed her gavel on the bench to put an end to the matter.

However, British judges do not use gavels like their American counterparts, which irritates viewers at home.

Many of them resorted to social media to call attention to the mistake.

Samantha Valentine stated, “We don’t use the gavel in UK courts, so #Corrie authors want to quit watching law and order.”

“A gavel in a British courtroom????” said scrapiejane.

“I have no legal training, but I am aware that British judges do not use gavels,” @liadaksy stated.

What went wrong, study team?”

Additionally, there is a briefcase. “Oh no, not again!” Michael exclaimed. How many times do we have to tell #Corrie? “Gavels are not used by English judges.”