A ‘beautiful’ 22-year-old woman with a ‘golden heart’ died in a tunnel accident.

Paige Rice, a 22-year-old woman who died in a crash in the Queensway Tunnel, has been identified.

Paige’s mother wrote a touching tribute to her daughter, saying she was “broken” by her “beautiful baby’s” death.

At 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel following reports of a collision between an Audi S3 and a taxi.

“The woman’s name is Miss Paige Rice, age 22 from Marston Green, Solihull,” Merseyside Police told The Washington Newsday.

“The automobile driver is still in critical condition, while the taxi driver is in a serious but not life-threatening state.”

“As most people are aware now, my lovely baby girl Paige has passed suddenly,” Paige’s mother wrote on her Instagram account.

“She was in a horrible accident in the early hours of the morning, and words cannot express how crushed I feel as her mother.”

“I’m speechless at the outpouring of love.

“She was truly the most gorgeous child, with the brightest smile, the most contagious laugh, and a golden heart.”

“If you were Paige’s friend, she would love you with all her heart and be there for you in a heartbeat if you ever needed her.” She savored every moment of her life.

“Paige had enormous aspirations, and she always made them a reality; her determination to succeed was inspiring.”

“Paige has recently been my rock; I can barely breathe and don’t know how to go on.”

“It’s peaceful in my house, and all I want to do is chat to her one final time.”

“Time is very valuable, and we never know when it will be taken away from us.” Tell each other that you love each other.

“The three Musketeers will always be the three Musketeers.”

Hundreds of individuals expressed their sympathies to the family in the comments section of the post.

“Paige was one of the most lovely, down-to-earth girls I knew, extremely stunning on the inside and out,” one person remarked.

"Paige was one of the most lovely, down-to-earth girls I knew, extremely stunning on the inside and out," one person remarked.

"I'm going to miss our little catch-ups!" RIP, lovely lady. "I'm sending a lot of love to my family and friends." "Sending you both all of the love in the world Clare, we'll all miss our girl so dearly," another said.