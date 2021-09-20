A bar raid yielded bags of suspected cocaine and £45,000 in cash.

On Saturday September 18, Merseyside Police executed a warrant at the Railway Hotel on Brighton Road in Waterloo, arresting three men and a woman for drug supply offences.

Due to community intelligence bringing officers to the pub, Operation Pelican officers, along with South Sefton community and Sefton targeted teams, targeted the establishment.

During a search of the pub, cops discovered substantial quantities of suspected cocaine, mixing agent, and drug accessories.

In addition to the narcotics and equipment, police discovered more over £45,000 in cash, which they suspect was obtained through criminal activity.

On suspicion of possessing with intent to provide class A drugs, police detained two men, ages 50 and 42, and a woman, age 34.

A 60-year-old man was also detained on charges of possessing with intent to provide class A drugs and handling stolen property.

“Operation Pelican Officers have tonight arrested 3 adult males in the #Waterloo area for Drug Supply Offenses after a warrant was executed at a nearby pub,” the Seton Police Facebook page said following the arrest.

“South Sefton Community and Sefton Targeted Teams aided Operation Pelican officers in executing the warrant after community intelligence led to officers obtaining a warrant for a search of the premises.

“A considerable amount of suspected cocaine, mixing agent, and drug paraphernalia was confiscated during a search of the premises, as was a large sum of cash, estimated to be in excess of £45,000, thought to be from the proceeds of crime.

“Operation Pelican will continue to work hard in the area to disrupt severe and organized crime by cracking down on drug supply.”