A 96-Year-Old Woman Hilariously Hit On Prince William

Despite recent events in the British royal family, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have been adamant about moving on. Following Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the younger prince’s conversation on Armchair Expert podcast, and his Apple TV Plus series, The Me You Don’t See, the royal couple has emerged as the face of the royal family.

The British royal family has been undergoing a lot of change since the death of Prince Philip. Though it appears like the royals will not be mending their friendship with Prince Harry anytime soon, the Cambridges are determined to maintain a positive attitude and keep moving forward.

Prince William recently told a funny story about being hit on by a considerably older woman.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now on a royal tour of Scotland with Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate are currently in Scotland on their first royal tour of the year. The couple has visited Edinburgh and Fife. In addition, they pay their first official visit to Orkney (which is an archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland).

Because the pandemic is still spreading, the Cambridges have taken time out of their itinerary to meet with frontline workers, NHS employees, military personnel, local volunteers, and emergency responders. They also paid a visit to their alma mater, St. Andrew’s University, and held an Emma Stone and Emma Thompon-hosted screening of Disney’s Cruella.

The prince told an amusing story about being hit on during the viewing.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, patrons of @NHSCharities Together, held a video conversation with cast members Emma Thompson and Emma Stone on Monday, ahead of a special drive-in movie showing of Disney’s @Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for NHS employees and frontliners. https://twitter.com/pbdZ0S3ovv/pbdZ0S3ovv/pbdZ0S3ovv/pb

May 26, 2021 — Omid Scobie (@scobie)

Did Kate Middleton Have Any Other Relationships During Her… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.