A 77-year-old Liverpool supporter is pleased after receiving a new seat from which to watch her beloved Reds.

A veteran Liverpool supporter was overjoyed to learn that she will be getting a new seat to watch the club play at Anfield.

Wendy Tudor-Morgan has struggled to get up and down the 60 steps to her seat in the stadium for the past few years.

For nearly 40 years, the 77-year-old from Little Sutton, Wirral, has been a season ticket holder.

Wendy, on the other hand, said the trek to and from her Anfield seat made her feel “vulnerable,” and as a result, her 82-year-old buddy has given up his seat.

Wendy explained, “I enjoy it, but I’m not sure I can keep doing it.”

“I’m 77 and have 60 steps to descend and then ascend. We always leave five minutes before the game ends because we don’t want to be stuck in the mob on the way up the steps. There is no handrail to grab onto, and I, like my companion, feel vulnerable.”

Wendy alleges she has asked the club each year while renewing her season ticket if she can move her seat to a more accessible location, but they have refused.

LFC has finally handled Wendy’s ticket transfer and arranged for her to be reassigned to a new, more accessible seat at Anfield after being contacted by The Washington Newsday.

Wendy went on to say, “I’m extremely delighted that it’s been sorted so quickly; it’s fantastic.”