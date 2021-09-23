A 70-year-old climate activist clings to a skyscraper.

Before fastening herself to the Brazilian embassy in London, a climate activist splattered red paint over the windows and doors.

On August 13, 2019, Barbara Anne Cookson, 70, of Lawrence Road, Wavertree, was a member of a climate protest group that vandalized the embassy.

A group of activists, including Cookson, waited outside the embassy on Cockspur Street in Trafalgar Square at around 8 a.m., throwing red paint over the building’s windows and main entry door, according to a witness.

They are then reported to have spread the paint across a greater area with their hands.

Cookson and two other activists then glued themselves to the structure.

When the cops came, they discovered the demonstrators stuck to the windows and main entrance door.

They were detained at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and had to be removed by a professional Protestor Removal Team before being escorted to a central London police station and prosecuted.

Because of the group’s disruption, a scheduled show at the location had to be canceled because paint was all over the doors, windows, and sidewalk outside.

On Friday, September 17, Cookson and her fellow demonstrators were condemned at Southwark Crown Court.

“This outcome echoes the feeling that individuals who cause major damage and disturbance to communities may expect to face serious consequences,” said Detective Constable Suzanne Smith of the Public Order Planning Team.

“Their activities resulted in substantial property damage, and their lockdown necessitated police taking the time to ensure they were safely evacuated.

“The demonstration also caused significant inconvenience to personnel who were attempting to enter the building for work and were unable to do so, as well as the cancellation of an exhibit that many people had worked hard to secure.

“Dealing with protests of this nature takes time, and dealing with them efficiently has required thousands of cops every day to date.

“Every hour officers are distracted from our number one priority, bearing down, is an hour they are diverted from our number one priority, reacting to demonstrations of this nature.”

