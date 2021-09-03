A 60-year-old man admits to concealing his rifle in a carrier bag in his garage.

When police raided the premises on Long Lane earlier this year, Antonio Belli was apprehended.

He was cautioned today that as a result of the discovery on Thursday, June 17 this year, he will most certainly face prison.

The black pistol was discovered hidden in a plastic bag at the home garage around 9.30 a.m., according to officers.

Merseyside Police posted photographs of the weapon and stated that a man was apprehended and charged at the scene.

Belli, of Mossley Hill’s Allerton Road, had previously guilty to possessing a pistol during a Wirral Magistrates’ Court hearing on June 18.

He was dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and tie and carrying a large black holdall when he stood in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing today.

Defending attorney Brendan Carville, on the other hand, said he would now present a basis of plea on behalf of his client.

“Your honor, this is scheduled for sentencing today, but there are more significant inquiries that both sides [prosecution and defense]should make,” he stated.

“The bottom line is that we aren’t ready to be sentenced today.

“We would like a six-week plus adjournment until October 15, for a mention hearing with the defendant present, with a one-hour estimate.

“Can I commit to submitting a basis of plea by 4 p.m. on Monday, September 6?

“I’d want to request that bail be extended for that interim period.”

Judge Anil Murray granted the application for an adjournment, which was backed by prosecutor Christopher Hopkins.

“Your case will be listed for sentence or mention on October 15, with a time estimate of one hour,” the judge warned Belli.

“Until then, I’m going to release you on bail. Don’t read anything into it; this is a very serious offense that will very certainly result in incarceration.”