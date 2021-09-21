A £5000 fine could be imposed on dog owners who walk their dogs in harnesses.

When walking their dog, owners who use harnesses rather than collars may be breaching the law.

A dog must wear a collar with the owner’s name and address, according to the Control of Dogs Order of 1992.

As The Daily Record notes, walking out in public with your dog without your information on your pet’s tag is actually unlawful.

Because a collar can stress on the windpipes and cause issues, especially with smaller dogs, owners may choose to use a harness for health reasons.

They may, however, be guilty of an infringement under the Animal Health Act 1981, which is punished by a punishment not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale if convicted on summary conviction.

A level 5 fine was originally capped at £5000, however this was modified in March 2015, and now a prison sentence is possible.

“For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been abolished, and all criminal penalties expressed as being punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as being a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount (i.e. unlimited),” a spokesperson for DEFRA told TeamDogs.

“This is due to section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing, and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012,” says the author.

“As a result, on summary conviction, the maximum sentence will be up to six months in prison and/or an infinite fine.”

However, the fine that is actually imposed is likely to be far lesser.

In 2018, the owner of a Cocker Spaniel found without a collar at Sapcote, East Midlands, was fined £50, plus £50 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge after admitting the crime.

Owners should be informed that their dog’s ID collar or tag must also include their postcode, although the law does not need you to put your phone number.