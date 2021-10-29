A 37-year-old man died after discovering a blister on his leg.

Following the death of a man who injured his leg plunging into the park’s lake, a popular family park is undergoing renovations.

Ben Smith-Crallan, a Southport resident, died in June 2018 after falling into the lake at Churchtown Botanic Gardens. He cut his leg and felt unwell fast.

Ben acquired a rare bacterial infection called Necrotising Fasciitis as a result of the injury (NF).

Ben developed a blister on his leg as a result of the infection, which progressed to the point that he was placed in a coma.

Before succumbing to the infection, the 37-year-old had to have his leg amputated.

The lake is due to be changed with two aeration fountains more than three years after his death, according to a campaign organized by Ben’s friends and family.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, the fountains were ordered as part of the first phase of the lakefront upgrades.

The costs of the changes will be funded by recent fundraising efforts by the Make a Change for Ben group, which has donated all cash earned to the Botanic Gardens Community Association, a long-standing volunteer organisation in charge of park upkeep and activities.

Sefton Council met with representatives of the two organizations at the end of August and discussed plans for up to £30,000 in enhancements to the lake and lakeside area.

The groups agreed during the conference to prioritize the aerating fountains as the first phase, with the equipment currently on order and construction likely to begin this autumn.

“I’m really pleased to be able to say that we’re moving forward with the initial improvements to the lake area at the Botanic Gardens,” said Cllr Ian Moncur, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing. “I do want to extend a huge thank you to everyone in the community who has contributed to the local fundraising efforts to date.”

“I’m aware that fundraising efforts are ongoing, and that the generosity of our people, who know and love this park, is unshakable.”

"Our Green Sefton officers have worked with the Botanic Gardens Community Association for many years and will continue to do so."

