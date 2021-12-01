A 23-year-old man dies in his bed thousands of miles from home.

After spending time homeless on the streets of Liverpool, a young man died in mysterious circumstances thousands of miles away from his family.

Than Tran Hau, a 23-year-old Vietnamese national, was discovered dead in his bed on August 17 this year and was only identified after immigration services matched his finger print data.

An inquest at Gerard Majella Courthouse heard today that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but that a post mortem exam was unable to determine what caused it.

Mr Hau had been residing at a house on Old Swan’s Herrick Street after being taken in by a fellow Vietnamese national he met by happenstance in Liverpool’s city centre.

It was unclear how long Mr Hau had been in the UK or what his immigration status was, but the court heard that his relatives in Vietnam had been informed by the Liverpool Coroner’s Office.

Mr Hau arrived to the UK from Vinh City, Ngh An Province, and his recorded profession was a nail technician, according to Kate Ainge, assistant coroner for Liverpool and Wirral.

“At around 2pm on August 17, North West Ambulance Service received a call from a person with limited English indicating a male, believed to be in his 20s, was not breathing,” said Lea Cripps, reading a summary of the case to the court.

“Paramedics discovered the male in the bed and confirmed that he had passed away.

“Merseyside Police arrived on the location and discovered two Vietnamese males in the property, who explained that they had known the male for three to four months.

“They claimed they encountered the man in Liverpool City Centre, who they believe is named Hau.” They had never met him before and were not related to him.

“Hau informed them that he was a homeless Vietnamese man. Hau accepted [the occupant’s]invitation to remain at his home location, which he did.

“He explained that other than his name, he didn’t know anything.”

The males at the house had dinner with Mr Hau the night before he was found dead, according to the court, and had no fears for his safety.

The next day, however, they discovered him in bed, fully clothed and unconscious. “The summary has come to an end.”