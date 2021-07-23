A 22-year-old woman denies attempting to murder a couple.

An Old Swan woman has denied attempting to murder a couple.

After reports of a man and a woman being stabbed in the chest and back, Lauren Walsh, now 22, was charged with attempted murder.

On April 14th, about 3.15 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Southgate Road.

READ MORE: Racist assaulted girlfriend the day she was released from the hospital

The Liverpool couple were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The following day, Walsh, of Packenham Road, West Derby, was charged with the attempted murders of Kelsey Gielinck and Wesley Pemberton before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

She is also accused of stealing Ms Gielinck’s credit card from March 15 to April 14 of this year.

Walsh appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today, dressed in a black t-shirt with her dark hair twisted back into a bun.

Walsh filed not guilty pleas to the counts of attempted murder but confessed theft before Judge David Aubrey, QC.

The case was prosecuted by Trevor Parry-Jones, while Walsh was represented by Jamie Baxter.

Her trial is scheduled to begin the week of November 22 and will last between five and seven days.

Walsh has been remanded in custody until her next court date on October 13th.