A 14-year-old boy died after using MDMA at a sleepover with his buddies.

At a sleepover with pals, a 14-year-old kid who wanted to “experiment with drugs” died after taking a deadly amount of MDMA.

On March 17, 2018, Luke Pennington, 14, died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after ingesting the illegal drug at a friend’s residence in Stockport’s Heald Green neighborhood.

According to the MEN, Luke and his companions had planned to buy the medication because they all wanted to “experiment.”

READ MORE: A taxi driver records customers engaging in a “drug sale” in the back of his vehicle.

The Bramhall teenager was transported to Wythenshawe Hospital in a severe state before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Merseyside’s urgent care unit.

Despite medical personnel’ best efforts, Luke’s condition deteriorated, and he died on March 18, 2018.

GMP Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Downey told the court that individuals accused of selling the class A substance to Luke and his pals had been charged.

However, the defendant was cleared of the charges after a ‘unsuccessful’ trial.

“Luke and his companions were quite ready to experiment with drugs,” DCI Downey added.

“They came to an agreement to buy some drugs jointly.

“Luke was perhaps the most confident in his ability to procure MDMA, and it was mainly because of that bravado that he took the amount he did.”

DCI Downey went on to say that neither Luke’s parents nor any of the friends’ parents knew what their youngsters were doing to that night.

Luke’s pals spotted him “sweating” and “fitting” after he drank the medication, according to the court.

A short while later, paramedics arrived at the house and discovered Luke unconscious and in critical condition.

Dr Naveen Rao, Consultant Paediatrician at Wythenshawe Hospital, said Luke was promptly moved to the emergency department and intubated and ventilated, according to a statement read to the court.

The inquest heard that doctors continued to work on Luke, but he continued to worsen.

Medical specialists discussed relocating Luke to a different intensive care unit, and the decision was made to transfer Luke to Alder Hey Hospital.

“When Luke arrived,” said Dr Sarah Mahoney, a consultant in Paediatric Care at Alder Hey.

“The summary comes to an end.”