A 12-year-old girl who ingested magnets ‘accidentally’ is now facing serious surgery.

Lexi Miles, Kerry Miles’ daughter, was transported to Whiston Hospital on Wednesday, October 27 after ingesting the magnets.

The magnetic balls are still in her system, having made their way through her body and into her bowel.

The 12-year-old may now require significant surgery to get the magnets removed.

Kerry, from St Helens, said her daughter denies swallowing the magnets while participating in a TikTok trend that has gone viral.

To create the illusion of a true piercing, people are putting two magnetic balls on either side of their tongue or lip.

Despite Lexi’s claim that the occurrence was completely unintentional, Kerry believes that parents should be made aware of the dangers that magnets might offer.

“I didn’t know anything about the fad until this morning,” Kerry, who lives in Haydock, told The Washington Newsday. “It was my dad who told me that there was this TikTok craze going viral.”

“[Lexi] claims she wasn’t doing anything wrong and was just joking around with them in her mouth, but whatever occurred, she swallowed the two of them.”

“These small magnets, on the other hand, are so strong that they’ve latched off her lip and pinged to the back of her throat.”

Lexi informed her mother that she had eaten the magnets by accident around 7.50 p.m. on Wednesday and was sent to Whiston Hospital for an x-ray.

Following consultations, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital ordered Lexi to return the next morning for a follow-up appointment, where doctors discovered the magnets had relocated from her diaphragm to her rectum.

“On Thursday, Alder Hey told me to keep checking on her and to call them again if she hadn’t passed them by Monday, which I did this morning,” Kerry continued.

“I took her back to Alder Hey today, and they did another x-ray and discovered the magnets are in her bowels, but they’re not ready to come out yet,” said the mother.

"Alder Hey told Kerry, "if the magnets do not spontaneously depart Lexi's body before Wednesday, November 3," the schoolgirl will.