A £1 million renovation is planned for a historic building in Southport’s town center.

With the support of Sefton Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, a listed building on Lord Street in Southport will be transformed for £1 million.

Work is already beginning on the Grade II listed building at 509-515 Lord Street, which is located across from Casa Italia on the junction of Lord Street and Bold Street.

The revitalization plan aims to initiate a significant component of the Southport Townscape Heritage Project.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is funding the renovation, which will see heritage features throughout the building restored as well as the reintroduction of the two ground floor retail shops.

Nine upper-floor flats are also being built. New shop frontage, restoration of the historic stained glass windows, and repair of the ancient porch are among the key aspects to be included in the building’s transformation.

“We are very excited to see these works get started and to be able to breathe new life into this iconic building reaffirms our commitment to the regeneration and refurbishment of Southport’s beautiful heritage,” said Cllr Daren Veidman, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Building Control.

“We are thrilled to see contractors begin work on what we hope will be the first of many renovation projects in the town, after months of hard work in the background with design work and planning.”

“Being local to the area and understanding the history of this building, it is really satisfying to be able to give it a new life,” said Paul Halsall of building owners Lord Street Developments.

“This high-quality renovation sets a high bar for future design in Southport town centre.”

“Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why we are proud to support Sefton Council in restoring the Grade II listed 509-515 Lord Street building and kickstarting the Southport Townscape Heritage Project, thanks to National Lottery players,” said David Renwick, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“This essential history will be conserved so that locals and visitors from further afield may appreciate it, and it will also help to enhance the economy.”

