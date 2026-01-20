Netflix Announces Release Date for Spy Thriller ‘Unfamiliar’ Set in Berlin

Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller, *Unfamiliar*, is poised to take audiences on a high-stakes journey through the streets of Berlin, combining espionage with intense personal drama. The series, originally titled *Bone Palace*, will debut globally on Thursday, February 5, 2026, marking another significant release from Netflix Germany, which has become known for its string of successful series in recent years.

High-Octane Action and Relationship Drama

Set against the backdrop of Berlin, *Unfamiliar* explores the life of former spies Simon and Meret, who run a covert safe house for individuals in danger of being found. Their seemingly mundane existence is shattered when a past threat resurfaces, forcing them to go into hiding. As assassins, Russian agents, and the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) close in, the couple must contend with external dangers and their crumbling marriage. The stakes reach new heights when their daughter’s life is put in jeopardy, adding a personal, high-risk element to the series.

Created by Paul Coates, with contributions from writers Kim Zimmermann and Alexander Seibt, *Unfamiliar* has been billed as a gritty, Berlin-based version of the *Mr.