‘ER’ Returns to Netflix Internationally in February 2026

After years of absence, the legendary medical drama ER is making a comeback on Netflix. The complete series, consisting of 331 episodes across 15 seasons, is set to arrive in select international regions beginning February 10th, 2026. This highly anticipated return will include a range of territories spanning the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and several European countries.

While U.S. subscribers will have to wait for now, as ER remains available on platforms like Hulu and Max, the deal marks a significant development in Netflix’s ongoing expansion of its licensed content. This licensing agreement comes amidst Warner Bros. Discovery’s aggressive strategy to distribute premium content to Netflix, signaling the return of County General Hospital to a global audience.

Confirmed Release Regions

The 331-episode series will be available in several key regions, including:

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

Latin America (including Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico)

France

Italy

Belgium

Other select European territories

For U.S. viewers, there is no current confirmation regarding ER‘s return to Netflix, but the international deal often precedes future licensing shifts. Should Netflix acquire Warner Bros. in the future, ER may find its way into the U.S. catalog, where it remains a popular offering on other streaming services.

About the Show

Created by renowned novelist Michael Crichton, ER first premiered in 1994 and quickly became a groundbreaking series, changing the landscape of television with its fast-paced, emotionally charged storytelling. Set in Chicago’s County General Hospital, it chronicles the lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency room, navigating both medical crises and personal dilemmas. Over its remarkable 15-season run, the show won 23 Primetime Emmy Awards and launched the careers of many Hollywood stars.

Among the most iconic early cast members were George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross, Julianna Margulies as Nurse Carol Hathaway, Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene, Noah Wyle as John Carter, and Eriq La Salle. Later seasons introduced new talent, including John Stamos, Angela Bassett, Linda Cardellini, and Maura Tierney.

