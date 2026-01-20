‘Suburgatory’ Coming to Netflix US in February 2026

Netflix US is set to welcome the entire run of the cult-classic sitcom Suburgatory to its platform in February 2026. All three seasons of the ABC comedy, which originally aired between 2011 and 2014, will be available for streaming starting February 13th.

This marks a significant addition to Netflix’s catalog of 2010s network sitcoms, following the success of similar WB-produced series like The Middle and 2 Broke Girls. Fans of the show, which had been largely unavailable for streaming in recent years, will now be able to revisit the quirky suburban life of Chatswin, which had been relegated to The Roku Channel in recent times.

About the Show and Cast

Created by Emily Kapnek, Suburgatory centers on George Altman, a single father who relocates his teenage daughter, Tessa, from the hustle and bustle of New York City to the pristine, artificial suburb of Chatswin after finding a box of condoms in her room. The show combines sharp satire with offbeat humor, exploring the cultural clashes between city and suburban life.

The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Jane Levy (known for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tessa, Jeremy Sisto (FBI, Clueless) as George, and Cheryl Hines (best known for Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Dallas Royce. Other standout performances come from Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) as Dalia Royce and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Noah. Comedians Chris Parnell and Ana Gasteyer, both from SNL, also appear as the hilariously over-the-top suburban parents Fred and Sheila Shay.

For fans of 2010s sitcoms, this February release is another opportunity to rediscover the charmingly absurd world of Chatswin, where every episode offers fresh laughs and heartfelt moments amid its satirical take on suburban life.