Sony Movies Coming to Netflix’s Ad Tier in 2027

Subscribers to Netflix’s ad-supported tier will soon be able to access Sony Pictures’ latest theatrical releases, thanks to a new agreement set to begin in 2027. The global deal, which extends Netflix’s first-window partnership with Sony, marks a significant shift for the streaming platform’s advertising plan.

For years, Netflix users subscribed to the ad-tier have been unable to watch first-run Sony films—such as the upcoming Spider-Man sequels—due to complex licensing agreements that blocked these titles from streaming with ads. This exclusion was one of the last major hurdles for Netflix’s ad-supported model, with 142 Sony films currently unavailable, representing approximately 1.8% of the total library. However, this will change starting in 2027, when new Sony movies will be made available to ad-tier subscribers roughly four months after their theatrical release.

Details of the Deal

The new deal, set to run from 2027 through 2032, guarantees that all Sony Pictures films will stream on Netflix after their theatrical runs. These films will remain on the platform for 18 months, marking a substantial expansion of Netflix’s content offerings. Importantly, this shift includes ad-tier access, meaning the titles will be available to those who subscribe to the more affordable, advertisement-supported option, which had previously been restricted to older or non-first-window content.

This deal effectively cuts the number of excluded films in half, with only a handful of titles from studios like Universal and AMC still facing restrictions. The long-term goal for Netflix is clear: to ensure total parity between its ad-supported and premium subscription options, offering a seamless experience for all users regardless of their subscription level.

While this new arrangement does not include all of Sony’s upcoming 2026 releases, such as the film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, it is expected to pave the way for the eventual inclusion of nearly all major Sony releases by the time the agreement is fully in place.

As the deal unfolds, expect continued coverage of the changes to Netflix’s offerings, as well as updates on the broader impact of this move on the streaming landscape in 2026 and beyond.