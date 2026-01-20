Universal Pictures’ Netflix Deal Kicks Off Early with New Movie Releases

Universal Pictures’ upcoming shift of its live-action first-window deal with Netflix has begun sooner than expected. Originally set to begin in 2027, the deal has been expedited, with Universal’s newly released live-action films now arriving on Netflix US starting this month.

This early rollout marks the beginning of Netflix US taking over the first-window rights for Universal’s live-action theatrical releases, which had previously been held by Prime Video since 2022. The transition was confirmed in October 2024, with Netflix set to become the exclusive home for Universal live-action films beginning in 2027, taking over from Prime Video’s existing five-year agreement. However, the new deal is now arriving a year ahead of schedule, with movies like Megan 2.0 scheduled to debut on Netflix US as early as January 26, 2026. Other films are lined up for February and beyond, including Honey Don’t, set for February 3, 2026, and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon adaptation, which will drop on February 10, 2026.

The Mechanics of Universal’s First-Window Deal

Unlike Sony’s all-encompassing 18-month window for Netflix, Universal’s arrangement is broken into three distinct phases. After a theatrical release of up to 120 days, movies will first be available for a four-month period on Peacock, before heading to Netflix for 10 months. Afterward, the films will return to Peacock for an additional four-month window. In addition to new releases, Netflix will continue to feature older Universal films as part of this new deal.

This deal covers Universal’s live-action content, as well as animated films from its subsidiaries DreamWorks and Illumination. The forthcoming months will see a host of popular movies arriving on Netflix, including Jurassic World: Rebirth on February 28, 2026, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale on March 7, 2026, and Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk on March 14, 2026. Additionally, Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, will premiere on April 26, 2026, while Black Phone 2, starring Ethan Hawke, is set for May 16, 2026.

Looking ahead, Netflix will also offer major titles from Universal’s 2026 slate, such as Minions 3, Finding Emily, and a live-action version of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Upcoming releases also include the much-anticipated Wicked: For Good and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, expected to be available in the summer of 2026.

The reasons behind Prime Video’s decision to end its first-window deal with Universal prematurely remain unclear, but Netflix’s earlier-than-expected entry into the arena has already begun reshaping the landscape for Universal’s theatrical films.