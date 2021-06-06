’90 Day Fiancé’: More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to have Big Ed removed from TLC.

Since his entrance on the show with Rose Vega, 90 Day Fiancé actor Big Ed has been a contentious cast member. TLC cast Ed in The Single Life, a show that will follow him as he tries to re-enter the dating pool, finally meeting Liz. Regrettably, Big Ed failed to learn from his failure with Rose and treated Liz in the same manner. In a leaked phone chat between the two, Ed scolds Liz, calling her “f*cked up in the mind,” “dumb,” and other derogatory terms. TLC’s followers are now requesting that Ed be removed from the cast.

Big Ed berates Liz in a taped phone call on ‘90 Day Fiancé.’

The Single Life Couple in 90 Day Fiancé Huge Ed and Liz met when Ed decided to ask Liz out on a date. He was a regular at the restaurant where Liz worked, and a regular asking out a service sector employee is bound to give plenty of viewers the creeps.

Unfortunately, that gut intuition turned out to be correct. Liz was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse during a phone conversation with Big Ed.

Liz tried to reason with Ed throughout the discussion, even pointing out how his behavior was harming her emotions without responding with anger – admirable and tough behavior considering Ed’s torrent of insults.

The long and short of it is that Liz asked Ed to assist her temporarily house a coworker in need, and Ed consented, purportedly referring to her as generous. Later, Ed blew furious at Liz for making the request, calling her foolish and “f*cked up in the brain,” among other things, and saying she put him on notice.

Blogger John Yates of 90 Day Fiancé shared the call on Instagram. The conversation is long and includes a number of insults. It’s a difficult call, and it could be distressing for those who have experienced verbal or emotional abuse in a relationship.

"I don't give a f*ck, Liz," says the narrator.