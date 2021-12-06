’90 Day Fiance’ is a television show that follows a couple for 90 days. After Steven’s confession of flirting with women, Alina posts an upbeat message.

Alina Shaimardanova revealed that she hasn’t let her husband Steven Johnston’s revelation about flirting with other women bring her down during the “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” tell-all episode special.

The TLC actress posted a selfie of herself smiling to her Instagram Story on Monday. “It’s going to be a great day!” exclaims the narrator. Alina scribbled on the page.

Alina’s post comes after Steven admitted to flirting with other women and wanted to have a threesome on the Sunday night episode of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,” in which he admitted to flirting with other women and wanting to have a threesome.

Shaun Robinson, the show’s host, inquired about Steven and Alina’s connection during the episode. Steven then began speaking to Alina in Russian, asking if he should tell her about their romance, which she encouraged him to do.

“Alina and I had recently gotten into a quarrel, and I was really frustrated,” he explained. “And, like, last week, approximately nine girls were sending me improper messages and pics of their boobs and naked pictures,” she says. “I started replying back, you know, sort of encouraging it,” Steven added. They contacted me, and I foolishly began giving images of myself and other personal information.” Steven went on to say that he had sent other women suggestive texts and complemented them on the explicit photos he had received.

The Utah native also admitted that he wished for his wife to join him in a threesome. “For some reason, having a threesome appeals to me.” And it’s something I’ve spoken Alina about almost from the start, that it’s something I’d like to attempt,” the “90 Day Fiance” actor remarked.

After getting criticism from the cast for going against the values of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Steven, who claimed to be a devout Mormon, stated he was attempting to improve.

“When asked if he was a saint, Nelson Mandela said, ‘I am only a saint if you consider a saint a sinner who keeps trying,'” he remarked.

Before she considered quitting their relationship, Alina said she would give Steven one final chance to modify his behavior.