9 things you only know if you’re addicted to sweets – as Haribo exposes stock shortages

Fans of Haribo may want to take a seat before reading this unsettling news… Due to a shortage of lorry drivers, the sweet producer has stated that it is having difficulty getting product into retailers across the UK.

That’s correct, if the corporation can’t find more HGV drivers, we may soon face a shortage of Starmix and Tangfastics.

What do you think? Is there such a thing as a world without gummy bears and fizzy colas? It’s enough to give any sweetheart a heart attack…

For every occasion, there’s a sweet.

Maybe it’s Skittles for the movies, rhubarb and custards for a long drive, or Starburst for a Saturday trip to the local store… You have your favorites, and you know when you want them.

You enjoy a sugar rush.

Yes, you know it’s probably bad for you, but the dopamine-inducing sugar high that comes after a handful of sweets is so satisfying.

If picking and mixing is your notion of bliss, you’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to pick ‘n’ mix, you’re like a kid at a candy store, with the rows and rows of colorful sweets, the sugary aroma, and the rustle of the pink and white paper bag every time you drop in a scoop of white mice, huge strawberries, or sour cherries.

…but it’s also a lot of work.

It’s not easy to arrange the proper choices so that you finish with your favorites at the bottom of the bag. Plus, you always have a little heart attack when you put the bag on the scale and discover you’ve picked and blended your way to a £7 price tag.

You become giddy when you learn about new types.

What exactly is it? Is your favorite gummy candy now available in a limited-edition pumpkin flavor for Halloween? You simply must give it a shot. To get a packet, you will visit as many stores as necessary and bid on as many eBay auctions as necessary.

You’re always on the lookout for lost treats.

You reach inside your coat pocket, hear a crinkling noise, and. (This is a brief piece.)