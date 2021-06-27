9 stunning fashion and beauty buys to support LGBTQ+ causes during Pride Month

June is Pride Month, a time when we gather together to honor LGBTQ+ communities and commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 1969.

While most of the summer’s large parades and festivities have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still show your support and get glammed up with fashion and beauty purchases that benefit charitable causes. Here are some of our favorite Pride purchases…

Superdrug, £6.99, OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

The LGBT Foundation Women’s Programme will benefit from sales of the six shampoos and conditioners in the OGX Love Collection.

T-shirt from Warehouse x Bee Illustrates Pride, £25

Warehouse has collaborated with artist Bee Illustrates to design two Pride T-shirts with inspiring messages, with all revenues benefiting LGBTQ+ charity Mermaids.

£25 Puma Pride Tee

For a second Pride sportswear collection, Puma has partnered up with model and campaigner Cara Delevingne. The Forever Free collection will donate 20% of sales to the Cara Delevingne Foundation (part of the Giving Back Fund), which will benefit LGBTQ+ organisations around the world.

Love is Limitless Pride Bag For Life, Matalan x NSPCC, £5

The NSPCC will receive 100% of the proceeds from Matalan’s “Love is Limitless” slogan tote bag. The Childline program of the organization helps youngsters who are dealing with difficulties such as coming out and bullying.

Pink Tie-Dye T-Shirt by Choose Love, £30

To celebrate Pride Month, charity Choose Love (formerly Help Refugees) has teamed up with fashion designer and activist Katharine Hamnett on a range of T-shirts and totes, with profits going to help LGBTQ+ refugees.

Stamp Liner: Love Edition – Heart, Lottie London, £5.95

Lottie London has revamped three of its fan favourite stamp liners for Pride Month, with 50% of profits from the sale of the heart, butterfly and smiley face stamps going to The Kaleidoscope Trust.

No Labels Pretty Little Thing T-shirts are available for £10 apiece.

