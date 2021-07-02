9 greatest new liquid and powder bronzers for all skin tones

A natural tan is frequently believed to be the best type of tan. However, getting a sun-kissed glow might be difficult when a) you can’t quickly jet off to catch some rays overseas, and b) there isn’t much sun at home.

That’s why, this summer, bronzer should be your best friend. A dusting of powder or a dab of cream will impart warmth to your complexion faster (and more failsafe) than fake tan, and we’re fortunate for choice right now, with a flood of glow-giving products…

Suzanne Jackson’s SOSU £11.14 for the Dripping Gold Luxury Tanning Bronze Bar Illuminator Bronzer Stick

This wonderfully scented stick, made with shea butter and coconut oil, may be applied on your face or body, giving your skin with a gorgeous metallic sheen.

John Lewis has the Benefit Hoola Contourist Bronze & Contour Palette for £28.50.

Benefit’s Hoola is a true cult favorite among bronzer fans all around the world. You get the original shade plus Caramel, Toasted, and Lite versions (all matte powder) in this new quad palette, so you can mix, match, and contour to your heart’s content.

Soleil Deep Tan Bronze Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, £43

Soleil Deep Tan Bronze is the newest member of the Les Beiges family, and it’s a darker shade of the famous cream bronzer. For a natural-looking glow, apply the gel-like solution with your fingertips and mix with a brush or sponge.

£18 for Refy Beauty Tan Cream Bronzer

Available in three shades – Sand, Tan and Onyx – all with warm undertones, Refy’s cream formula is soft and highly blendable.

£18 for the iconic London Sheer Bronze in Golden Hour

Are you a fan of the ‘glass skin’ look? This liquid bronzer comes in six hues and will bring warmth and dewiness to your skin.

Soft Bronze Dior Forever Natural Bronze, £40

Delivering a soft matte glow, this powder bronzer comes in eight subtle shades, from Fair to Deep, and is infused with skin-soothing wild pansy extract.

Natural Bronzer by Rimmel in. (This is a brief piece.)