‘9-1-1’ After refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, actor Rockmond Dunbar was fired from the show.

After actor Rockmond Dunbar left the program over his immunization status, fans of “9-1-1” will no longer see Michael Grant.

According to Deadline, Dunbar, 48, was written off the emergency services series after he failed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine rules that TV studios have just begun to implement.

Dunbar’s character was unexpectedly written off the program in Monday night’s episode, much to the astonishment of many viewers. Season 5 began with a powerful plot for Michael and his ex-wife Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), so many viewers were stunned to see him leave Los Angeles for Haiti to be with his boyfriend David in this week’s episode (La Monde Byrd).

Dunbar has been a regular on the show since its inception in 2018. In the midst of the growing pandemic, Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television implemented new guidelines requiring all actors to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dunbar, who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades, disclosed to Deadline that he initially claimed a medical exemption and later requested a religious exemption. Disney, on the other hand, turned down both requests.

“I applied for religious and medical accommodations as required by law, but my employer denied me.” “My deeply held beliefs and private medical history are highly intimate and personal areas of my life that I do not publicly disclose and have no wish to begin now,” he said.

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years as an actor, but my greatest responsibilities are as a husband and father to our four tiny children,” Dunbar added. I look forward to what the future holds as a guy who walks in faith.” The veteran actor wrapped up his statement by expressing that he had a great experience working on the program for the previous five seasons and with the cast and crew. Dunbar wished the series’ participants “nothing but the best” in the future.

Meanwhile, 20th Television published a statement in response to the incident, stating that the health and safety of everyone involved in their initiatives is important to them.

As a result, they have made the decision to strictly enforce the vaccine requirements.

"We are committed to the health and safety of all of our employees, and we have introduced a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for individuals working in Zone A on our productions." In order to make the workplace a safer place to work.