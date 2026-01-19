850 Critics’ Top 10 Lists Reveal 2025’s Best Films

UPDATE: The CriticsTop10 website has now compiled over 850 critics’ lists, with more still to come. As we head into the final days of January, the data offers a detailed picture of what the film industry’s top critics consider the finest of 2025. But as in previous years, some surprising trends are emerging.

Top Picks of 2025

It’s no secret that year-end critics’ polls provide an essential reflection of a film’s place in cinematic history. But the real intrigue lies in how a movie’s critical reception can evolve. For 2025, the consensus sees Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another firmly at the top. The film has steadily maintained a spot as the most celebrated work, followed by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, and Benny Safdie’s Marty Supreme.

With over 700 critics’ lists already tallied, the real-time collection by CriticsTop10 has become a definitive aggregation of industry voices. While there are no major shocks at the top, what is fascinating is how titles from less mainstream outlets like Sight