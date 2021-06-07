7 things you should never say to someone with Tourette’s Syndrome on International Tourette’s Awareness Day

It’s difficult enough to live with a Tourette’s diagnosis without having to deal with ignorant and harmful comments from strangers.

There are few topics more delicate than a person’s health, but Tourette’s – a nervous system disorder that causes people to suffer tics – is one that many people feel comfortable discussing.

While you may not want to be unpleasant or insensitive in conversation, it’s important to realize that words have a powerful influence, and careless remarks can be remembered. Here are a few of the most common ones to stay away from…

You don’t appear to have Tourette’s Syndrome.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects people of all ages.