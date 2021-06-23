7 summer sparklers to enjoy while basking in the sun

There’s something spectacular about popping the corks on a bottle of sparkling wine, especially when there are 250 million bubbles rising to the occasion — the average quantity in a bottle.

With the summer social season finally in full swing (depending on the rules, of course) and our parks looking as lush as a vineyard, there’s no better time than now to start the garden party vibes with a glass of bubbly.

Here’s how to add a delectable hiss to your glittering repertoire…

Blanquette de Limoux NV, France, M&S Found Blanquette de Limoux NV, France, £10, Marks & Spencer shops

Summer meadow notes and uplifting flavors of ripe apples and pears, along with a very delicate biscuity note, make this easy, breezy blanquette (made from the native mauzac grape) one for our gold list. It’s one of 12 wines in M&S’ new-ish and snappy Found collection (all £10 or under) that Decanter magazine calls a “Must-Try Fizz.” We adore it, and we know you will as well.

Virgin Wines, Solpiantez Spumante Brut Millesimato 2019, Italy, £10.99

This aromatic spumante is a great alternative to prosecco for a taste of la dolce vita. It’s delicate and crisp, with a fine mousse and a lasting finish, scented with white flowers and apple blossom, followed by lovely orchard fruits, pear notes, and a touch of lemon sherbet. It’s perfect for an aperitivo… bellissima!

Tesco, Freixenet Prosecco DOC, £12, Freixenet Prosecco DOC, Freixenet Prosecco DOC, Freixenet

With its gorgeous Insta-friendly cut glass bottle and cascade of zesty lemon fruit, hints of green apple and peach, white flower scents, citrus acidity, and lots of wonderful freshness, this precisely pitched prosecco from Spanish cava giant Freixenet is a fitting choice for stay-at-home soirées. Exceptionally tasty.

Slurp Jansz Rosé Brut NV, Tasmania, Australia, £17.95, Jansz Rosé Brut NV, Tasmania, Australia

A sparkling wine trailblazer Down Under, Jansz turn out top-notch fizz in this wine lover’s paradise, where the quality rivals champagne. Utterly gorgeous; rose petal aromas and a fine, creamy mousse lends real finesse, with tiers of strawberry and citrus fruits, the merest hint of nougat, with fresh acidity lending. (This is a short article)