7 essential guidelines for creating a kitchen you’ll adore

Full-scale kitchen renovations may be costly, which is why it’s critical to make wise, practical decisions early on in the planning process that you won’t regret later.

While it’s tempting to prioritize aesthetics above utility, the kitchen is perhaps the most important room in the house, and for many families, it serves as a homework zone, an entertaining hub, and a stand-up breakfast location.

Consider these pointers when you design your renovation to create a room that is both beautiful and useful…

Determine your storage requirements as soon as possible.

“Storage is likely to be especially crucial if you have a china collection or a pantry packed with exotic ingredients,” says Stephen Lynskey, chief designer of Hammonds Kitchens (hammonds-uk.com). “Many people are unaware that storage solutions are determined right at the start of a kitchen design, when the blueprint is being drawn out.

“At this stage, consider whether you need more drawers or cupboards, whether a display unit is necessary, and how big your pantry has to be to avoid disappointment later.”

It’s critical to have good lighting.

“When it comes to establishing a cozy ambience in a kitchen, lighting is crucial. When it comes to lighting, I recommend focusing on three types: top lighting, task lighting, and ambient lighting,” says Lynskey. “To produce the most soothing ambiance, all three must come together flawlessly.

“Thinking about where to cast light and cast shadows can have a startling impact on the mood of a kitchen. Play with shadows in the rest of the space to create an atmospheric and zen place to relax.” Aim to cast light on the sections of the kitchen you will use regularly, such as the oven and worktops, but play with shadows in the rest of the room to create an atmospheric and zen area to relax.”

If you have tiny children, choose matt cupboards.

“Nobody wants jammy hands all over their kitchen cabinets,” Lynskey continued. Choose a matt finish over a glossy one since it is easier to clean and hides obvious marks better.

"Matt has as well.