55 Liverpool children dressed in England jerseys cheer on their country in the Euro 2020 final versus Italy.

Families from all around Liverpool have been flying their flags and prepared to witness England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final this evening.

England has reached the final of a major championship for the first time in 55 years, and fans across Merseyside and the rest of the country are gearing up to cheer on the Three Lions as they face Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Only their second-ever international event final will include England. In a contest that will put the country to a halt, Gareth Southgate’s side will kick off at 8 p.m.

We asked you to send us photos of your youngsters dressed up in their football gear, ready to support England, and we had a flood of responses. To commemorate the 55 years of suffering, we’ve put together a photographic gallery of 55 children.

adorable children wearing England jerseys are rooting for the team.

Families will be watching with bated breath in just a few hours as the team takes on Roberto Mancini’s Italy for the trophy.

After an own goal and an extra-time screamer from Harry Kane, England defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, sparking celebrations across the country.