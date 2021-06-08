5 Theories That Will Make Fans Angry If They Happen in the Finale of ‘Cruel Summer’

Cruel Summer has it all: cool adolescent characters, a compelling story, and a seemingly never-ending mystery that generates new fan theories every week. The complete truth of Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner’s situations has yet to be exposed, and fans are eager to learn more. But, with so much anticipation for how the season will conclude, what if it doesn’t live up to the hype? Here are five scenarios that will irritate certain fans if they occur. [Warning: There will be spoilers for Cruel Summer to episode 8].

Any personality disorder-related conclusion

There are lies everywhere. pic.twitter.com/AP4tati0Cp #CruelSummer

May 29, 2021 — Cruel Summer (@cruelsummer)

According to Olivia Holt, Mallory changed Kate’s outlook in this one way in “Cruel Summer.”

On May 29, a slew of Cruel Summer fans responded to the question, “What will make you the angrier?” in response to the finale’s reveal of the truth about what happened to Kate Wallis and how Jeanette Turner fits into it.

Jeanette appeared to be a perfect fit for Kate’s position, which Kate had previously avoided. Kate, on the other hand, was going through some things behind the scenes and was being groomed by Martin Harris, the new vice principal. But who is telling the truth? Are other characters, such as Mallory or Jeanette’s mother, in the wrong or hiding secrets?

With so many unanswered concerns, the first conclusion that would enrage supporters is some type of personality illness or other personality.

The top remark reads, “Personally anything to do with DID [dissociative identity disorder], especially if it’s used merely for a twist and given to the evil character.”

Another commenter further below said:

I don’t think this show will follow in the footsteps of DID. They are overly sensitive to trauma, and they are dealing with these issues in a healthy manner. I can’t fathom them tossing it all out the window for a soap opera cliche.

If Cruel Summer went forward with it, it may be interpreted as trivializing or perhaps co-opting a very real… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.