5 months after her death, Tawny Kitaen’s cause of death was revealed.

The cause of death for late actress and music video star Tawny Kitaen has been revealed, five months after her passing at the age of 59 in May. Kitaen died of dilated cardiomyopathy, a common type of heart illness, according to a representative for the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Mild coronary atherosclerosis, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone were among the additional variables that contributed to her death, according to authorities.

Kitaen died in her Newport Beach, California home on the morning of May 7, according to a news release from the Orange County Coroner’s Office. Tawny Finley was her name on the document.

Kitaen’s daughters, Wynter and Raine, released a joint statement following the press announcement confirming her death, claiming they were both “heartbroken and grieved” by her death. “We simply want to express our gratitude to all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such love and support,” they wrote.

“Every day, you gave her life. They went on to say, “We miss her and adore her, and we know her legacy will carry on forever.” Kitaen’s social media pages also posted the remark.

Kitaen rose to prominence after starring in the comedy “Bachelor Party” in 1984. She was Debbie, Rick’s fiancée, who was played by Tom Hanks. Kitaen was best known for her appearances in music videos, despite having successful roles in various other films throughout the 1980s, including “Witchboard,” “White Hot,” and “Dead Tides.”

“Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night,” “Is This Love,” and “The Deeper the Love,” all by Whitesnake, were among the most well-known music videos she appeared in. She also appeared on the covers of two albums by the heavy metal band Ratt, as well as in their music video “Back for More.”

Her most recent appearances on reality programs “The Surreal Life,” “Botched,” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” were all before her death.