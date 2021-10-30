5 Last-Minute DIY Costumes And How To Make Them (Halloween Costume Ideas 2021).

Halloween is approaching, and if you haven’t already ordered or purchased a costume, it may be difficult to come up with ideas.

There’s still time to construct a costume that won’t break the budget if you’re feeling a little bleak when it comes to dressing up this Halloween.

Here are five DIY Halloween costume ideas that you can make at the last minute:

1. a librarian

Prepare to rummage through your closet in quest of a couple of essentials. A plaid skirt, a collared top, a cardigan sweater, and a pair of glasses are all required. It’s a plus if you already wear glasses, but if you don’t, find an old pair of sunglasses and remove the lenses. You may take it a step further by purchasing a few books to round out your ensemble.

2. Jelly Belly’s (Jelly Belly’s) —

Grab a clear garbage bag, several color balloons, a red ribbon, and a color printer to make this popular treat. Cut small holes for the arms in the garbage bag and fill it with balloons. The red ribbon around the neck secures the bag. Print and tape the Jelly Belly logo on the bag.

3. Smarty Pants — Stick a small package of Smarties candy to a pair of jeans or pants to get this look. (A one-pound bag costs $2.38 at Walmart.) To add a little flare to the costume, put on a pair of glasses or carry a book about with you.

4. The Gumball Machine You’ll need a white shirt, glue gun, pom-pom balls, safety pins, and black and grey felt to make this gumball machine. Using the glue gun, adhere the pom-poms to the white shirt. Then make a 25-cent price sign out of felt. Using the safety pins, secure the sign on the belt.

5. Rosie The Riveter — A few simple wardrobe pieces are required for this Halloween costume. A chambray top, jeans, and lace-up boots are required. To finish the appearance, pull your hair back and add a red bandana.