5 easy strategies to build a summer savings account

The summer months, like the holidays, can be a time of year when household expenses skyrocket.

According to a recent Virgin Money poll, people are predicted to spend over £700 on leisure activities this summer.

While the epidemic may cause fewer people to take pricey overseas vacations this year, there will still be expenses to consider, like as staycations, entertaining the kids, catch-ups, barbecues, and possibly new summer attire.

But what if you’re on a tight budget or worried about having to spend more money? Here are some financial stress-relieving recommendations from Alun Williams, Shawbrook Bank’s commercial director of savings…

Be practical and leave some room in your budget for contingencies.

One of the most effective strategies to accumulate savings over time is to create a sensible budget for yourself. Understanding your spending habits and how you spend is crucial when it comes to budgeting.

You may feel that cutting out social activities or purchasing anything new is impossible to keep to, so make sure you set a budget that you won’t be tempted to break.

Give yourself a “leeway budget” if necessary, which will allow you to spend a little more than you’d like. This way, if something amazing happens, you won’t feel bad about enjoying it.

You’ll see how effective a budget can be in boosting your existing savings over time. It’s especially crucial during the summer, when people may have more opportunities to enjoy the sunshine if they’re lucky.

First and foremost, pay yourself.

Many of us, understandably, pay our bills first when we get a paycheck and then spend the rest without giving it much attention. If you have spare cash burning a hole in your pocket, try prioritizing it each month when you get paid.

If you can, start with the '80/20 rule,' which is putting 20% of your salary into a savings account.