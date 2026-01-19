How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Hits Netflix US on February 10

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to stream on Netflix US starting February 10th, 2026, after a brief exclusive period on Peacock. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original animated trilogy, the film stays faithful to the beloved story of Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends Toothless, a powerful dragon. The plot follows Hiccup as he defies tradition and works to prove that humans and dragons can coexist in peace, despite the fierce rivalry between the two species. The movie has been a commercial success, grossing over $636 million, and a sequel is already in the works.

The live-action film’s release on Netflix is part of Universal’s deal with the streaming service, where movies first stream on Peacock before moving to Netflix in the “Pay-1B” window. Other Universal films, like Megan 2.0, are also scheduled to arrive on Netflix in early 2026.