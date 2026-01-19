Netflix’s library experienced significant growth in 2025, with a total of 597 new original titles being added across its platforms. The library now contains almost 8,000 titles in the United States alone, reflecting a 5-6% increase. The UK has a leading total of nearly 9,000 titles, continuing to surpass Canada, Australia, and the US. The growth rate in the US and Australia has been more pronounced, while the UK and Canada saw a smaller increase of about 2-3%. This expanding library has positioned Netflix as a dominant player in the streaming landscape, solidifying its content offerings for global subscribers.
Netflix Library Nears 8,000 Titles After Strong 2025 Growth
By Andrew CollinsUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
Andrew Collins
Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.
