40 minutes from Liverpool, a new ice cream farm with breathtaking views.

Not far from Liverpool, a massive new ice cream farm has opened with breathtaking views of one of Cheshire’s most renowned sights.

People queued out of their farm yard to get hold of the scrumptious cones at the family-run Bidlea Dairy in Twemlow, near Holmes Chapel, which only started churning ice cream five months ago, according to the MEN.

They inaugurated the adjacent Ice Cream Farm with a cafe, viewing area, and milk stations in early August, with milk vending machines set to open soon.

Bidlea Ice Cream Farm has a new seating area and viewing platform where you may consume ice cream while seeing rolling fields and the famous Jodrell Bank Observatory.

Visitors can also meet the farm’s resident highland cows and new calf arrivals, with the farm hoping to build a full nature park for children to meet farm animals by the spring.

Customers can choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, including Biscoff, white chocolate rocky road, lemon and ginger, honeycomb, blackcurrant liquorice, and unicorn, which change everyday.

Rum and raisin, raspberry ripple, and mint choc chip are among the more classic flavors available, with single scoops costing £2.50 and double scoops costing £3.50.

For those with four-legged pals who are welcome at the farm, there’s even a lactose-free dog Ice Cream available for £2.50 per pot.

There are also large two-litre tubs available for £7.50 that can be taken away, and the ice cream is presently only available from the farm.

The Orchards Farm, which is operated by Ray and Jill Brown and their sons Adam and Ryan, as well as their wives, both named Becky, has undergone a transformation.

The Brown family didn’t start processing and pasteurizing their own milk until ten years ago, when they built an adjacent dairy on Twemlow Lane.

Demand for fresh milk soared when lockdown was implemented in March 2020, and Bidlea teamed with local delivery surfaces across Cheshire to meet the demand. “The summary has come to an end.”