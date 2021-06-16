4 Easy Ina Garten Salads for Barbecues | Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten has a lot of salad recipes in her Barefoot Contessa cookbook, but there are a few that are just right for those hot summer days with barbecues. Here are a few of the Food Network star’s simple salad recipes that would go well with any barbecue.

This Barefoot Contessa recipe has it all. There’s crumbly cheese, sweet cranberries, walnuts, and apples, as well as a fresh, citrus-infused vinaigrette that Garten believes everyone should know how to make. Although chopped bacon adds a salty note to the salad, it can easily be left out to make it vegetarian. This salad from Garten is a

recipe that is a Back to Basics recipe. Simple ingredients tossed in a vinaigrette that comes together quickly. The bacon doesn’t have to be the only ingredient left out, as it is in most salad recipes. The ingredients can be changed to suit your taste or dietary needs.

$0 Fresh Corn Salad

Summer means not only barbecues, but also fresh corn. Make this recipe when local corn is in season to highlight what’s in season. Aside from its simple use of seasonal ingredients, Garten serves it warm or at room temperature, which makes it an even better addition to any barbecue. So there’s no need to worry about serving it right away or keeping it cold. Garten’s Fresh Corn Salad, which she included in her first cookbook as an original Barefoot Contessa recipe, is a classic for a reason. It’s straightforward, requiring little else… This is a condensed version of the story. I hope you found it entertaining.