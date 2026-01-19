Jeff Nichols’ Southern Gothic Horror “King Snake” to Begin Production in April

Jeff Nichols is set to begin production on his highly anticipated Southern gothic horror film, “King Snake,” this April in Arkansas. The filmmaker, known for his acclaimed work on movies like “Mud” and “Take Shelter,” has secured backing for the project, which will be produced by FilmNation Entertainment. Nichols’ trusted cinematographer, Adam Stone, will once again collaborate on the film, promising a visual experience to match its dark narrative.

A Terrifying Family Legacy

“King Snake” will star Margaret Qualley and Drew Starkey as a young couple who inherit a farm, only to discover the unsettling secrets tied to its past. As the story unfolds, they must confront not only real-world hardships but also supernatural forces, creating a terrifying clash between the earthly and the otherworldly. The film promises to explore the boundaries of good and evil as its protagonists face both human and supernatural demons.

This marks a significant departure for Nichols, who has previously focused on deeply emotional dramas. Fans of the director’s work will find “King Snake” in line with his interest in darker, more psychological narratives, echoing themes of faith and reality seen in Bill Paxton’s 2001 cult classic “Frailty,” a film Nichols has long championed. The film has long been considered a sleeper gem in the Southern gothic genre.

Challenges and New Beginnings

For Nichols, this project comes after a challenging period of seeking funding for two of his passion projects—a sci-fi film titled “Land of Opportunity” and adaptations of Cormac McCarthy’s final novels, “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris.” Despite early interest, including Brad Pitt’s involvement in the sci-fi film, both projects struggled to secure financing, leaving Nichols to turn to “King Snake” as his next venture.

Michael Shannon, a regular collaborator with Nichols, expressed his disbelief at the filmmaker’s difficulty in securing funding. “It’s kind of mind-boggling. Jeff has made six films, all of them excellent, but he’s still finding it hard to get money,” Shannon remarked. This long-standing partnership between Nichols and Shannon has produced some of the most striking collaborations in American cinema.

Though Nichols’ last film, “The Bikeriders,” underperformed at the box office, grossing only $21 million against a $40 million budget, his reputation as one of the most compelling filmmakers working today remains intact. “King Snake” offers Nichols a chance to return to the Southern gothic horror genre, an area where he has consistently shown interest. As the film enters production, all eyes are on how Nichols will tackle this eerie new frontier.